Frank's RedHot Leaks From Truck On Ohio Highway

A semi-truck carrying 40,000 pounds of Frank's RedHot sauce leaked its contents onto Interstate 71 in Ohio earlier this week, causing a stir among local drivers and environmental officials. The spill occurred around 5 p.m. on Tuesday (June 30) in northern Delaware County, as the truck traveled north before exiting at a truck stop near U.S. 36 and State Route 37.

The Berkshire, Sunbury, Trenton & Galena Fire District responded to the incident, tracing the trail of hot sauce to the truck stop. Fire Chief Chris Kovach explained that crews avoided washing the sauce off the interstate to prevent it from entering waterways, as the acidic substance posed potential environmental risks. Instead, they used containment pools and other materials to manage the spill.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was notified to assist in preventing the sauce from reaching drainage systems. The trucking company responsible for the spill will need to arrange for a cleanup operation, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol may issue a citation for an insecure load, according to Lt. Robert Curry.

The incident sparked humor and disbelief on social media, with some drivers complaining about the difficulty of removing the sticky sauce from their vehicles. One local resident reported spending $30 on car washes without success.

The Columbus Dispatch noted that those affected by the spill could seek compensation through their insurance. The cleanup and potential legal actions are ongoing.