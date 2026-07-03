GoFundMe For ESPN's Matt Miller Paused Amid Probe

A GoFundMe campaign set up for ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller has been paused as the Missouri attorney general investigates allegations of scams involving Miller. The fundraiser, launched to cover Miller's medical expenses after a severe car accident on June 17, raised over $40,000 before being halted.

Miller, who recently had his left arm amputated following the accident, faces accusations of defrauding participants in fantasy football leagues, football camps, and scouting lessons. According to Yahoo Sports, the Missouri Attorney General's Office confirmed the investigation, encouraging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Reports indicate that Miller's alleged misconduct spans nearly a decade. Participants in his fantasy leagues have claimed non-payment of winnings and lack of communication, as detailed in a Reddit thread that resurfaced amid the GoFundMe campaign. The fantasy platform Sleeper confirmed that Miller served as commissioner for 91 leagues in 2025 before being removed from the platform.

Awful Announcing reported that Miller's 417 Foundation, which he claimed managed the charitable aspects of his leagues, wasn't officially established until 2018 and received a cease-and-desist notice a year later. The foundation has not filed required IRS forms, and its online presence has been inactive since 2021.

Despite the serious allegations, ESPN has not commented on the situation, though they have expressed support for Miller's recovery. The investigation could impact Miller's future with the network, especially as he remains a key figure in their NFL draft coverage.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office continues to collect complaints and evidence from those affected, as the investigation unfolds.