Great American State Fair Forced To Close Due To Extreme Heat

The Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., temporarily closed to visitors Friday afternoon (July 3) as temperatures soared above 100 degrees, creating dangerous heat conditions for thousands gathered ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Organizers asked guests to leave the grounds after the National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning, with heat index values climbing near 112 degrees.

The fair is part of the America 250 festivities and is located next to the Salute to America celebration space. Organizers with Freedom 250 said the gates will reopen at 5 p.m., weather permitting, for scheduled evening events including concerts and performances by Grammy-winning educator Mickey Smith Jr., Grace Moody Miller from The Voice, and Hugo Castillo. Visitors were reminded to check for updates and plan accordingly for possible schedule changes.

District officials encouraged attendees to stay hydrated and observe safety restrictions. "The big thing is for everyone to plan ahead. Know where you're going. Know what the restrictions are," Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Throughout the fairgrounds, free water stations and misting areas have been set up to help guests manage the heat. Organizers also plan to distribute complimentary water to those waiting in line for the Fourth of July fireworks and after security screening. Earlier in the week, some fair activities, such as rodeo shows and certain exhibition booths, were canceled or closed due to the heat and lack of air conditioning.

The fair is expected to continue running through July 10, with daily activities planned, but organizers warned that additional heat-related closures may be possible if high temperatures persist.