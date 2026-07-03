Country music star Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer Pardi, have announced their decision to divorce. The couple shared the news with their fans on Instagram, marking the end of their marriage. The announcement comes as a surprise to many fans who have followed their relationship closely.

The couple, who have been married since 2020, often shared glimpses of their life together on social media. Jon Pardi, known for hits like "Dirt On My Boots" and "Heartache Medication," has been a prominent figure in the country music scene. His wife, Summer, frequently appeared in his posts, including a recent one where Jon shared black-and-white photos of her, hinting at new music inspired by their relationship.

While the details of their separation remain private, the couple expressed gratitude for the time they spent together. They have asked for privacy as they navigate this personal matter.

As Jon Pardi continues his music career, fans are eager to see how this new chapter will influence his work. His latest album, Mr. Saturday Night, was released in September 2022, and he has hinted at more new music on the way.