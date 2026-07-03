The FIFA World Cup knockout stage is here, and the Round of 16 promises four days of can’t-miss soccer action.

With every match now single elimination, the stakes are higher than ever as teams battle for a place in the quarterfinals. Fans can listen live to every Round of 16 matchup on the FIFA World Cup Channel in the free iHeartRadio app

The Round of 16 schedule includes:

Saturday, July 4

Canada vs. Morocco — 1:00 PM ET

Paraguay vs. France — 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 5

Brazil vs. Norway — 4:00 PM ET

Mexico vs. England — 8:00 PM ET

Monday, July 6

Portugal vs. Spain — 3:00 PM ET

United States vs. Belgium — 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 7

Argentina/Cape Verde vs. Australia/Egypt — 12:00 PM ET

Switzerland vs. Colombia/Ghana — 4:00 PM ET

From opening kickoff on July 4 through the final Round of 16 match on July 7, soccer fans can follow every moment on the FIFA World Cup Channel on the free iHeartRadio app. Whether you're listening during a holiday weekend, commuting home from work, or keeping up with the tournament on the go, iHeartRadio makes it easy to stay connected to the action.

The knockout rounds are where World Cup legends are made. Every match carries win-or-go-home consequences, creating the drama, excitement, and unforgettable moments that make the FIFA World Cup one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

To listen, simply download the free iHeartRadio app, search for FIFA World Cup, and start streaming. With live match coverage, analysis, and tournament updates, you'll never miss a moment as the road to the World Cup Final continues.

Listen live to every FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match on the FIFA World Cup Channel in the free iHeartRadio app.