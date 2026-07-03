Madonna gave fans around the world an exclusive first listen to CONFESSIONS II before the album's official release during the special "iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere with Madonna" event on Thursday (July 2).

Streaming live on TikTok and broadcast across more than 200 iHeartRadio stations nationwide, the hour-long event celebrated the highly anticipated album one day before its July 3 release. Fans tuned in through the official TikTok, Madonna and iHeartRadio accounts for an immersive experience featuring new music, behind-the-scenes stories and interactive fan moments.

Joining Madonna throughout the livestream was Bob the Drag Queen, who led conversations about the inspiration behind CONFESSIONS II and the creative process behind the new project. Acclaimed producer Stuart Price, a longtime collaborator, also appeared to discuss the making of the album while Madonna's daughter Lourdes "Lola" Leon joined the conversation to talk about collaborating with her mother on the new song, "The Test."

Fans played an active role throughout the event using TikTok LIVE's interactive features, including live polls, fan Q&A sessions, custom like icons and real-time callouts. Ahead of the premiere, listeners also submitted personal confessions through iHeartRadio's Hit Nation Talkback feature, giving Madonna the chance to react to fan stories during the broadcast.

The exclusive preview marked the fifth album launch partnership between iHeartRadio and TikTok, continuing the companies' innovative approach to music releases by combining the reach of broadcast radio with the engagement of live social experiences. The collaboration has become a new model for connecting artists directly with fans ahead of major releases.

CONFESSIONS II officially arrives on Friday, July 3, following the global premiere event that gave fans an unforgettable first look at Madonna's latest era.

Fans who missed the livestream cand tune in to iHeartRadio digital and broadcast stations over the weekend to listen to the event:

· iHeartRadio Digital Station Today’s Mix : Friday, July 3 at 9 p.m. ET

· iHeartRadio Digital Station Hit Nation : Saturday July 4 at 2 p.m. ET

· iHeartRadio Digital Station Songs of the Summer : Sunday July 5 at 7 p.m. ET

· On-air on iHeartRadio CHR station rebroadcast on Saturday July 4 at 2 p.m. local time

Support for the “iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere with Madonna” event provided by Warner Records.