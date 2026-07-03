Man Found Alive in Venezuela 8 Days After Quake

In a remarkable rescue, Hernán Alberto Gil Flores, a 44-year-old security guard, was found alive after being trapped for eight days under the rubble of a collapsed building in La Guaira, Venezuela. The rescue operation concluded on Thursday (July 2) after Gil was discovered in the basement of the Galerías Playa Grande shopping center, which was devastated by twin earthquakes on June 24.

The earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, caused widespread destruction, leaving at least 2,595 people dead and thousands more injured or missing. Rescue teams from Venezuela, Chile, the United States, and other countries worked tirelessly to free Gil, who had been detected on Monday by a Chilean rescue team. They provided him with air and water through tubes, ensuring his survival during the grueling days of excavation.

The rescue operation was described as a "miracle" by Gil's wife, Gusbimar Gonzalez, who expressed her relief and gratitude. "I saw a ray of light in the darkness," she told Al Jazeera. Chilean firefighter Cristian Vera explained that the team dug a three-meter tunnel to reach Gil, who was in good condition upon rescue.

The operation, coordinated by Chilean firefighters, faced numerous challenges, including unstable structures and aftershocks. Despite these obstacles, international rescue teams, including those from Costa Rica and El Salvador, persevered. The rescue provided a glimmer of hope amid the devastation, as many buildings in La Guaira had already been marked with "D" for deceased.

As CNN reported, the humanitarian response is now shifting towards addressing the needs of the thousands left homeless. Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodríguez praised the rescue efforts and emphasized the importance of international aid in the recovery process.

The earthquakes have left a significant impact on Venezuela, with the World Food Programme appealing for $50 million to provide food for affected individuals. As the country continues to grapple with the aftermath, the rescue of Hernán Gil Flores stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of rescue teams and the enduring spirit of hope.