MLB Hands Out Suspensions For Red Sox And Nationals

Major League Baseball has issued suspensions following a benches-clearing brawl between the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals earlier this week at Fenway Park. Boston's infielder Willson Contreras and Washington's pitcher Cade Cavalli have each received seven-game suspensions for their roles in the incident. The altercation began when Cavalli, after striking out Contreras, reportedly shouted "sit down, boy," which led to Contreras charging the mound and attempting to throw his helmet at Cavalli.

In addition to Contreras and Cavalli, Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas was suspended for five games, and Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton received a three-game suspension. All four players were fined an undisclosed amount, and each has the right to appeal the decision, which would delay the start of their suspensions. If no appeal is made, the suspensions will begin on Friday (July 4).

The term "boy" has a controversial history in the United States, and its use in this context has raised concerns. Contreras, who is Venezuelan, chose not to comment on whether he perceived the term as racially charged, stating he would let MLB handle the matter. Cavalli has since apologized, expressing regret for any misunderstanding and emphasizing that he did not intend any racial connotation.

The incident has sparked discussions about sportsmanship and language use in professional sports. The players involved are expected to appeal their suspensions, as reported by MLB Trade Rumors.