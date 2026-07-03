Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: Chestnut, Sudo Defend Titles

The annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest returns to Coney Island, New York, on Saturday (July 4), marking a special celebration of America's 250th birthday. The event, a staple of Independence Day traditions, will see competitive eating stars like Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo defending their titles.

Chestnut, known as "Jaws," is aiming for his 18th Mustard Belt. He holds the men's world record with 76 hot dogs and buns consumed in 2021. Despite being on probation for a misdemeanor battery charge in Indiana, Chestnut received permission to compete this year. Last year, he captured his 17th title after a one-year absence, eating 70.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes. His summer tour includes a hot wing contest in Seabrook, New Hampshire, on July 11.

On the women's side, Sudo is seeking her fifth consecutive title and 12th overall. She set the women's world record with 51 hot dogs in 2024. Sudo also holds records in other eating categories, including kimchi and ice cream.

The contest will be broadcast on ESPN, with the women's competition starting at 10:45 a.m. ET and the men's at noon. Fans can watch on ESPN2, ABC, and the ESPN App.

As the reigning champions, Chestnut and Sudo are the favorites, but they face tough competition. According to Fox Sports, Chestnut has odds of -1800, while Sudo stands at -1200.

The contest promises to be an exciting display of competitive eating prowess, with both champions eager to maintain their dominance.