Panthers Reunite With Gudas On 6-Year Deal

By iHeartRadio

July 3, 2026

Vancouver Canucks v Anaheim Ducks
Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Florida Panthers have signed veteran defenseman Radko Gudas to a six-year contract, marking his return to the team. The 36-year-old was traded from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday (June 29) in exchange for forward A.J. Greer. Gudas, who served as Anaheim's captain, recorded 13 points in 56 games last season.

Gudas expressed his excitement about rejoining the Panthers, saying, "I'm thrilled to join the Cats again and be part of the winning culture." General Manager Billy Zito described Gudas as a "proven, experienced leader" and highlighted his familiarity with the team, having played a key role in their 2023 Stanley Cup Final run.

The Panthers have been active in the offseason, acquiring notable players like Brady Tkachuk and Jacob Markstrom. Gudas' signing is part of a broader strategy to bolster the team's leadership and defensive capabilities. The contract, reportedly valued at $1.5 million annually, underscores Florida's commitment to building a championship-caliber roster.

Gudas, originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, has accumulated 211 points in 885 regular-season games over his career. His return to the Panthers is seen as a move to strengthen their defense and bring veteran experience to the lineup.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices