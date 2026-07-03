Taylor Swift Marries Travis Kelce In Star-Studded NYC Ceremony

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26, 2025, after two years of dating. The "Opalite" musician shared photos of the romantic garden proposal — which she later said Kelce "crushed" despite how nervous he was — as well as close-up shots of her gorgeous diamond engagement ring alongside the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Since getting engaged, they have both gushed over the "love of [their lives]," Swift during a December 2025 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Kelce in a heartfelt letter penned for the singer ahead of the final shows of her Eras Tour, where he sweetly shared how "mesmerized" he was by seeing Swift perform in person for the very first time.

Congratulations to the happy couple!