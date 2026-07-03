Taylor Swift Marries Travis Kelce In Star-Studded NYC Ceremony
By Sarah Tate
July 3, 2026
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married!
Nearly one year after getting engaged, a representative for the Life of a Showgirl musician confirmed that she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said "I do" on Friday (July 3) in a star-studded wedding ceremony, transforming New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden into their very own fairytale romantic paradise, CNN reports.
The couple announced the news to the public on electronic signs outside the venue displaying the message "JUST&T MARRIED!"
Swift and Kelce chose not to have a traditional wedding party of bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, the singer's brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honor while the athlete's brother Jason Kelce was his Best Man. They ultimately tied the knot in front of 1,000 guests that included Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and more and even enlisted Happy Gilmore star Adam Sandler as their officiant.
Both the bride and groom wore looks created by Christian Dior Couture and designed by Jonathan Anderson, who worked closely with both Swift and Kelce on their wedding attire. Their shoes were by Christian Louboutin and Swift's jewelry was by Cartier.
Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26, 2025, after two years of dating. The "Opalite" musician shared photos of the romantic garden proposal — which she later said Kelce "crushed" despite how nervous he was — as well as close-up shots of her gorgeous diamond engagement ring alongside the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
Since getting engaged, they have both gushed over the "love of [their lives]," Swift during a December 2025 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Kelce in a heartfelt letter penned for the singer ahead of the final shows of her Eras Tour, where he sweetly shared how "mesmerized" he was by seeing Swift perform in person for the very first time.
Congratulations to the happy couple!