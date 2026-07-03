Teacher Allegedly Had Sex With Students, Was Blackmailed For Better Grades

A Georgia high school teacher has been indicted on 27 counts after police say she was blackmailed by students for better grades when they discovered she ran an OnlyFans account. Maris Nichols, a 25-year-old former biology teacher and football program administrator at Alexander High School in Douglas County, was accused of having sexual relationships with six students, including two who were younger than 16, according to authorities.

Investigators allege that some students learned about Nichols’ OnlyFans account—a subscription platform often used for adult content—and then demanded better grades in exchange for keeping her secret. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office served warrants on OnlyFans, Snapchat, AT&T, and multiple students and their families while searching for evidence.

Evidence collection has included text messages, photos, videos, and genetic material from classrooms, Nichols’ car, a closet at the school, and surveillance footage from St. Andrews Golf Course where an alleged encounter took place. Investigators also sought to obtain a “Jesus Loves You” sweater and necklace seen in videos collected during the investigation, according to Fox News.

Nichols was arrested twice in connection to the allegations and is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail after prosecutors said she violated bond conditions by leaving her home without permission while under house arrest, as reported by Atlanta News First. Court hearings on her bond and motions to preserve video evidence are ongoing, and her employment status with the Douglas County School System remains under review.

The investigation continues as law enforcement seeks additional evidence from devices and digital accounts connected to the case. Prosecutors have moved to revoke Nichols’ bond entirely. The legal process is expected to proceed in Douglas County Superior Court in the coming weeks.