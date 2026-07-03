Yankees Place Rodon On IL With Elbow Inflammation

The New York Yankees have placed left-hander Carlos Rodon on the 15-day injured list due to elbow inflammation, ahead of his scheduled start on Saturday (July 4). The 33-year-old pitcher, who began the season recovering from offseason elbow surgery, has maintained a 3.30 ERA through nine starts this season.

Rodon underwent surgery last October to remove a bone spur from his left elbow and has been gradually building up his pitching strength. Despite this setback, the Yankees are optimistic about his recovery. According to CBS Sports, Rodon is expected to start a rehab assignment soon.

The Yankees, currently on a seven-game losing streak, are set to face the Minnesota Twins tonight. Manager Aaron Boone remains hopeful about Rodon's progress, stating, "He’s responded well to everything; we haven’t rushed anything with him." Boone also highlighted the depth of the Yankees' pitching staff, expressing confidence in their ability to manage without Rodon temporarily.

Rodon's absence adds to the Yankees' ongoing challenges with pitcher injuries, including Gerrit Cole, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Yankees will rely on their remaining rotation depth to navigate the upcoming games.