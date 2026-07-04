Arizona Toddler Found Alive In Morgue Six Hours After Declared Dead

An Arizona toddler who was declared dead after a near-drowning incident was found alive nearly six hours later in a hospital morgue, according to multiple reports. The case has sparked investigations into what led to the child’s initial pronouncement of death and the circumstances surrounding his accident.

On Sunday, February 8, 18-month-old Vincent Lorenzo Fiordilino was discovered face down in his family’s swimming pool in Gilbert, Arizona. After a relative performed CPR, emergency responders rushed Vincent to Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, where he was declared dead at 6:20 p.m., as detailed in a police report cited by NBC News.

Despite the doctor’s pronouncement, both family members and Gilbert police officers expressed concern that the child was still gasping for air. Hospital staff reportedly attributed the movements to agonal breathing, a reflex sometimes seen after death. According to the police report, the ER doctor—identified as Dr. Aryan Toosi—told an officer, "Please do your thing and let me do my thing. I went to medical school for a reason," when questioned about the decision to declare the child dead.

At 7:23 p.m., Vincent was moved to the hospital’s morgue. More than four hours later, at 11:52 p.m., a medical examiner’s team arrived to collect his body and found him breathing. He was immediately airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for further treatment. As reported by the New York Post, Vincent’s family said he avoided serious brain damage but continues to require ongoing medical monitoring and therapy.

The Gilbert Police Department confirmed that Vincent ultimately survived and has been released from the hospital. However, authorities have recommended felony child abuse charges against his parents, alleging they may not have realized the toddler had wandered to the pool because they were impaired by marijuana or other substances. Both parents admitted to using marijuana earlier that day, according to police reports.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case and has not yet made a decision on whether to file charges. Mercy Gilbert Medical Center conducted its own internal investigation but has not released the results or commented on whether Dr. Toosi remains on staff.

Vincent’s family has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help with medical expenses, reporting that he is breathing with a ventilator and will need extensive therapy moving forward. The investigation into both the medical and parental actions is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed as of now.