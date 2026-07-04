Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo Win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut cemented his legacy yet again by winning his 18th Mustard Belt at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Saturday (July 4) in Coney Island, New York. Chestnut devoured 66 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, outpacing the field despite sweltering heat. The total was 10 short of his world record of 76, but it was enough to secure another dominant win.

Chestnut, widely considered the greatest competitive eater in the contest’s history, said the weather played a role in his performance. "I knew right away that I was fast, and I knew I was going to be able to get the win but I also knew early I wasn't going to break the record, so I just had to stay calm, don't push things, don't make any big mistakes," Chestnut told ESPN after the contest.

Chestnut’s closest competitors were Patrick Bertoletti, who finished with 51, and James Webb from Australia, who ate 47.5 hot dogs. Chestnut averaged about 8.6 hot dogs per minute and opened up a wide lead as the contest wore on. The annual event, held since 1916, is a celebrated tradition on the Fourth of July and awards the winner $10,000 and the Mustard Belt.

In the women’s division, Miki Sudo continued her own dynasty, winning her 12th title in 12 attempts by eating 38.75 hot dogs and buns. Sudo, who holds the women's record with 51 hot dogs, said she wasn’t feeling her best but relied on muscle memory and the crowd’s energy to help her win.

The contest, part of the United States’ 250th Independence Day celebrations this year, drew top competitive eaters from around the world. According to Nathan’s official contest site, competitors qualify through regional events and are judged based on the number of hot dogs and buns consumed in a 10-minute span.

Looking ahead, both Chestnut and Sudo remain the competitors to beat in future contests. With 28 combined titles, their dominance continues to set the standard in professional eating.