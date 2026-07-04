Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Officially Married

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (July 3). The couple's representatives confirmed the marriage, which was officiated by comedian and actor Adam Sandler. The event drew a galaxy of celebrities, including singer Selena Gomez, actor Hugh Grant, model Gigi Hadid with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The wedding, originally planned for Rhode Island, was moved to New York due to security concerns. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the couple opted for Madison Square Garden to better manage the event's scale and security. The reception is set to continue until 2 a.m., with performances by Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw.

Fans of Swift, known as Swifties, gathered outside the venue, hoping to catch a glimpse of the festivities. The wedding coincides with America's 250th birthday weekend, adding to the excitement surrounding the event. Security measures included street closures around the venue, as reported by Fox 26 Medford.

Swift and Kelce, both 36, have been in the public eye since they announced their engagement last August. The couple's wedding has been described as America's "royal wedding," drawing attention from fans and media worldwide. The Empire State Building will light up with a 'light blue sparkle' to celebrate the occasion.