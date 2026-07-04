World Cup Round Of 32 Concludes With Thrilling Matches

The World Cup's Round of 32 concluded with a series of exciting matches on Friday (July 3). In the first match of the day, Egypt edged out Australia in a penalty shootout in Arlington, Texas, securing their spot in the Round of 16. Later, Argentina narrowly defeated Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time in Miami, continuing their quest to defend their title. The day ended with Colombia's 1-0 victory over Ghana in Kansas City, sealing their advancement.

The Round of 16 is set to begin on Saturday with Canada facing Morocco, followed by a match between Paraguay and France. As reported by Al Jazeera, the final day of the Round of 32 was crucial for teams like Argentina, Australia, and Cape Verde, with Argentina being the defending champions and Cape Verde making their World Cup debut.

According to LA Times, the matches were filled with tension and drama. Egypt's win over Australia was particularly notable, as it was decided by penalties after a tight contest. Meanwhile, Argentina's victory was hard-fought, with Cape Verde putting up a strong fight in their historic debut.

The upcoming Round of 16 promises more thrilling encounters as teams vie for a place in the quarterfinals. Fans around the world eagerly await the next phase of the tournament, which will continue to unfold across various venues in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.