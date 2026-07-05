McMorrow Exits Michigan Senate Race, Shakes Up Primary

State Senator Mallory McMorrow has announced her withdrawal from the Democratic Senate primary in Michigan, significantly altering the landscape of the race just weeks before the primary election on Tuesday (August 4). McMorrow made the announcement on Sunday (July 5) in a post on X, expressing her decision with "a deep, deep sense of gratitude" to her supporters and campaign team.

Her exit leaves a head-to-head contest between U.S. Representative Haley Stevens and former Wayne County health chief Abdul El-Sayed. McMorrow, who was the first prominent Democrat to enter the race to replace retiring U.S. Senator Gary Peters, had raised over $8.6 million by March. Despite her early momentum, McMorrow's campaign struggled against substantial outside spending, particularly benefiting Stevens. According to Free Press, McMorrow did not endorse either remaining candidate.

The primary winner will face Republican Mike Rogers, a former U.S. representative, in the general election. Rogers, who is backed by President Trump, previously lost a Senate race to Elissa Slotkin by a narrow margin.

The departure of McMorrow, who gained national attention in 2022 for a viral speech, comes after absentee ballots were already mailed out, complicating the voting process for some. Voters who have submitted their ballots can request a new one until Friday (July 24).

Both El-Sayed and Stevens have reacted to McMorrow's exit. El-Sayed, running as the progressive choice, invited McMorrow's supporters to join his campaign, criticizing "party insiders" for their influence. Stevens, a more moderate candidate, emphasized her commitment to defeating Rogers and advancing Democratic policies.

As the race heats up, the Democratic primary in Michigan remains closely watched, with implications for the party's efforts to reclaim the Senate majority. Detroit News reports that the primary's outcome could shape the broader political landscape in the state.