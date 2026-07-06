4th Of July Gridlock Causes Self-Driving Cars To Die While Stuck In Traffic

Several Waymo vehicles were left stranded on San Francisco streets after their batteries drained amid heavy traffic during Fourth of July celebrations. As reported by NBC News, videos showed at least a dozen stationary Waymo vehicles, many of them Jaguar I-PACE models, lined up following a city-sponsored fireworks display from the Golden Gate Bridge.

The congestion, caused by a high volume of travelers and unplanned road closures, led to some vehicles running out of power and needing to be towed. A Waymo spokesperson noted that the company is evaluating ways to improve resilience during major traffic disruptions. The San Francisco Standard reported that Waymo's roadside assistance team worked to clear the vehicles, coordinating with local authorities and emergency services.

One incident involved a Waymo vehicle catching fire after driving over fireworks, though no injuries were reported. The event reignited debates about the readiness of San Francisco's streets for driverless cars during major events. Mayor Daniel Lurie, who supports autonomous vehicles, acknowledged the traffic issues and stated that the city will discuss improvements with stakeholders to ensure smoother experiences in the future.