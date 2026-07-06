50 Cent recently took to Instagram to react to rumors that President Donald Trump might consider granting clemency to Sean "Diddy" Combs. The speculation arose amid 50 Cent's performance at Donald Trump Jr.'s exclusive club in Washington, D.C., on Friday (July 3).

According to Los Angeles Magazine, 50 Cent posted a gleeful message on Instagram, taunting Diddy after reports suggested the music mogul was not on the list for a presidential pardon.

The post read, "LOL 😂 YOU SEE HOW THE WORLD WORKS, you shouldn’t say such nasty things about people." This jab adds to the longstanding rivalry between the two artists.

Diddy, currently serving a prison sentence for charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering, has been seeking a pardon. Despite Diddy's efforts, Trump recently stated he is not considering the pardon request, although he had previously indicated he might review the case. Trump acknowledged his past friendship with Diddy but noted that their relationship soured after he entered politics.

Billboard reported that 50 Cent has been vocal about his opposition to Diddy's pardon. He even shared a post wearing a "Free Diddy" T-shirt, further fueling the public feud. Diddy's trial is ongoing, and if convicted on all charges, he could face a life sentence.

The situation remains tense, with no official pardon announced. As the trial continues, both Diddy and his legal team are working on appeals to overturn his sentence, while 50 Cent continues to publicly comment on the developments.