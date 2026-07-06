Bears QB Caleb Williams Gifts Pope Leo XIV Autographed Jersey

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams recently sent an autographed jersey to Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native and the first American-born pope. The jersey was delivered on July 4 by Brian Burch, the U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, as a special Fourth of July gift.

Williams' gesture highlights the pope's strong ties to his hometown sports teams, including the Chicago Bears and White Sox. The jersey, bearing Williams' No. 18, features the inscription "AMDG," a Latin phrase meaning "For the greater glory of God," which reflects Williams' connection to his Jesuit high school, Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.

The jersey's design, with white fabric and orange numbers, hints at a potential new "Rivalries" uniform for the Bears. This design is part of Nike's upcoming series for the 2026 season, which will see teams from the NFC North and AFC South wearing alternate uniforms.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, is a noted sports enthusiast. His collection of memorabilia includes items from various Chicago teams, such as a signed Paul Konerko jersey and a bat used by White Sox legend Nellie Fox. He also received a custom Bears jersey from U.S. Vice President JD Vance and a Chicago Bulls jersey from broadcaster Chuck Swirsky.

Williams shared a photo of the pope holding the jersey on his Instagram story, captioning it "shoutout DAAAA POPEEEE." The gift underscores the unique connection between the Chicago sports community and the pope, who remains an avid fan of his hometown teams.