Chief Keef's Fourth Of July Fireworks Scare Nearly Sets House On Fire

July 6, 2026

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Chief Keef's Fourth of July celebration took a chaotic turn after a fireworks display nearly caused a serious accident.

A video shared by Chief Keef's artist Lil Gnar shows what appears to be a packed holiday party as guests gather around a lit mortar box in a driveway. Moments after one shell launches into the air and explodes, the fireworks box appears to tip over, sending dozens of fireworks shooting horizontally instead of into the sky.

The unexpected barrage sends people scrambling for cover as fireworks race toward nearby partygoers, parked cars and a house. The incident appeared to create a dangerous situation, though no injuries or significant damage have been reported.

The viral clip quickly spread across social media, with fans reacting to the frightening moment and expressing relief that everyone appeared to make it out safely. Watch the dramatic fireworks mishap in the video shared online below:

Chief Keef
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