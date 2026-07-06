Decor To Raffle Prizes: More Details Of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had the wedding of their dreams over the weekend, and new details are emerging about what went on during the big day.

The Life of a Showgirl musician and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said "I do" at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (July 3). An insider told People how the couple's vision transformed the iconic venue into their own woodland paradise and that the inside of MSG "looked like a forest" with trees and ferns decorating the space.

When it came time for the couple to say their vows, both Swift and Kelce reportedly spoke for 20 minutes each, declaring their love and devotion while reading from personal gold books. If guests were feeling extra emotional watching the couple exchange vows, they could dab their tears with embroidered handkerchiefs.

According to the source, the memorable moments continued into the reception, where guests not only enjoyed Italian cuisine, sushi and drinks from the several bars available, but got to see performances from musical icons like Paul McCartney, who sang a beloved Beatles classic, and Swift's friend and Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks.

The newlyweds kept the fun rolling throughout the night with several games that gave guests the chance to win raffle tickets for special prizes, per People. Multiple guests told the outlet that prizes included designer handbags and a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle.

Nearly one year after announcing their engagement, Swift and Kelce reportedly tied the knot in front of 1,000 guests that included Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, mgk, George Kittle and many more, with Adam Sandler officiating the nuptials. They quickly shared the happy news with the world via electronic signs outside of MSG displaying the message "JUST&T MARRIED!"