England's Henderson Hospitalized After Victory Celebration

England's midfielder Jordan Henderson has been hospitalized following a wrist injury sustained during a post-match celebration after England's 3-2 victory over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 on Sunday (July 5). The incident occurred at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where Henderson tripped over an advertising board while celebrating with teammates.

According to The Straits Times, Henderson was seen hopping over the board as the team headed towards their fans to sing "Wonderwall" by Oasis, a tradition for the Three Lions. Unfortunately, his hand slipped, causing him to fall and injure his wrist. Teammates immediately called for medical assistance, and Henderson was stretchered off the field.

England's manager, Thomas Tuchel, described the injury as "serious" and confirmed that Henderson would remain in Mexico City for treatment while the rest of the team returned to their training base in Kansas City. The Football Association has confirmed that Henderson will not travel with the team to Miami, where England will face Norway in the quarter-finals on Friday (July 11).

Henderson, 36, is a veteran of the England squad, having appeared in four different World Cups. Although he did not play in the match against Mexico, he received a yellow card for actions on the sideline. RTÉ reported that England captain Harry Kane and teammate Jude Bellingham expressed their support for Henderson, with Bellingham stating, "He's in a bit of bother, but our medical team have got everything under control."

As England prepares for their upcoming match against Norway, the team will have to adapt without one of their key reserves. The incident highlights the unpredictable nature of sports celebrations and the potential risks involved.