Flight To New York Forced To Turn Back After Flight Controls Malfunction

A Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to New York City was forced to turn back over Africa after the crew detected a critical issue with the plane’s flight control system. The airline said the incident occurred as the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport, was flying over Chad when the pilots noticed a “flight control spoiler malfunction” on Sunday (July 5), according to a statement released by Kenya Airways.

Airline officials explained that the spoilers, which are panels on the wings designed to slow the plane and manage descent, are important for safe flight operations. Kenya Airways stated, “For the safety of our guests and crew onboard, the crew followed precautionary safety checks and elected to return to Nairobi for further technical evaluation by our teams.” The aircraft landed safely at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 12:23 a.m. local time Sunday (July 5), as confirmed by the flight-tracking service FlightAware.

There were no injuries reported among passengers or crew, and no further issues were detected after the landing. The airline did not specify how many people were on board, but the Boeing 787-8 used for this route can carry up to 234 passengers, according to People Daily Digital.

Kenya Airways apologized to customers for the disruption and said it would support affected travelers in securing alternate flights to New York City. The airline added that spoiler malfunctions are rare but can increase drag and fuel use, and emphasized that pilots are trained to manage such scenarios safely. Further technical evaluations are underway to assess and repair the aircraft.