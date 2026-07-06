Former Bucknell Strength Coach Charged In Hazing Death

A former strength and conditioning coach at Bucknell University, Mark Kulbis, faces serious charges following the hazing-related death of a freshman football player. Kulbis was charged on Monday (July 6) with aggravated hazing, involuntary manslaughter, and other offenses related to the death of Calvin "CJ" Dickey Jr. in 2024.

According to WPXI, Attorney General Dave Sunday announced the charges, stating that Kulbis forced Dickey through a grueling workout despite knowing the 18-year-old had a sickle-cell trait. The workout included 100 "up-downs" and several full-body plank drills, which are considered excessive and inappropriate for someone with Dickey's condition.

Dickey, a recruit from Florida, collapsed during the workout on July 10, 2024, and died two days later. An autopsy revealed his death was due to the exercises combined with his sickle-cell trait and exertional rhabdomyolysis. Kulbis, who was the only coach present, did not seek help until Dickey lost consciousness.

The charges against Kulbis include felony aggravated hazing, a law established after the 2017 hazing death of a Penn State student. Kulbis surrendered and was arraigned with bail set at $10,000, as reported by Local 21 News.

The case also involves a lawsuit filed by Dickey's parents, Calvin Sr. and Nicole, alleging negligence by Bucknell University and its staff. They claim the university failed to protect their son despite knowing his medical condition. A federal judge recently ruled that the hazing claim could proceed, highlighting the severity of the workout and the lack of proper oversight, according to PennLive.

The case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Jaime Keating, and it underscores the ongoing concerns about hazing practices in collegiate sports.