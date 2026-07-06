Former UFC Star Dustin Poirier Explains Airport Arrest

Former UFC fighter Dustin Poirier has opened up about his recent arrest at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The 37-year-old was charged with public drunkenness on Father's Day (June 21) after an incident where he allegedly confronted airport employees. Poirier, who retired from mixed martial arts in July 2025, spoke candidly about his struggles on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, attributing the incident to personal challenges, including his father's alcoholism and his own transition to retirement.

Poirier's arrest occurred after he was reportedly denied boarding a Delta flight. According to Fox 8, video footage showed Poirier behaving aggressively and using profanity before being taken into custody. He was booked at 6:38 p.m. and released later that evening. Yahoo Sports reports that Poirier has since expressed remorse, stating on Instagram, "I'm at the point where I need some help."

The former UFC interim lightweight champion has been open about his struggles with alcohol since retiring. He shared with ESPN that leaving the sport left him feeling lost, saying, "Retiring is scary, man...I don't know who I am without fighting."

Despite the challenges, Poirier is determined to overcome his issues, emphasizing his commitment to his family, including his wife, Jolie, and their two children. He stated, "My family deserves me at 100%."

The incident has sparked reactions from fellow fighters, including Colby Covington, who sarcastically commented on Poirier's arrest. The two have a history of rivalry dating back to their time at American Top Team in Florida.

As Poirier works on his personal growth, he continues to make appearances as a UFC analyst on Paramount+.