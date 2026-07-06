Fourth Of July Violence Leaves Several Dead, Injured

Fourth of July celebrations across the United States turned tragic as violence erupted in multiple cities, resulting in at least six deaths and numerous injuries. In Brooklyn, New York, a gunman in a black ski mask opened fire at a family barbecue in Coney Island, wounding eight people, including four children. According to NBC News, a 21-year-old woman remains in critical condition, while the shooter remains at large.

In Pensacola, Florida, a 19-year-old was killed and six others were injured in a targeted shooting. Pensacola Police Chief Eric Winstrom noted that the victims were young, with ages ranging from 16 to 26. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Gary, Indiana, witnessed two separate shootings, one of which claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy. The first shooting occurred on 19th Avenue, where six victims sought medical attention themselves. Minutes later, another shooting on Chase Street resulted in the boy's death and left a 50-year-old man critically injured. Investigations are ongoing.

In Compton, California, a Fourth of July party turned deadly when gunfire erupted, killing a woman and a man and injuring three others. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that the incident took place at an apartment complex on West Laurel Street.

Ohio also saw violence, with a shooting in Dayton's Oregon District injuring four people. In Canton, a 46-year-old woman was critically injured when a man fired a gun into the air in celebration, and the bullet struck her while she slept. The suspect, Darius J. Leishman, has been arrested and charged.

In St. Louis, Missouri, a 17-year-old boy was killed, and two 16-year-olds were injured in a shooting. Meanwhile, in Chino, California, a fireworks explosion resulted in one death and two critical injuries. Derion Tradon James Jr. was detained and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

These incidents highlight the tragic consequences of gun violence during celebrations. Authorities continue to investigate the shootings, seeking justice for the victims and their families.