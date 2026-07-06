Funeral Procession Held For Iran's Late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Massive crowds gathered in Tehran today (Monday, July 6) to participate in the funeral procession for Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. The procession, which started at Revolution Square and moved to Azadi Square, followed a two-day ceremony held at the Grand Mosalla Mosque. Mourners, dressed in black, chanted "Martyr Khamenei is before God today" as they bid farewell to the leader who served for 36 years.

Khamenei was killed in February during the opening salvo of the U.S.-Israeli conflict, and his funeral has been designed to project both national mourning and political strength. The procession is part of a six-day event that will cover significant cities in Iran and Iraq before concluding with his burial in Mashhad, Iran’s holiest city. According to CNBC, the event is expected to draw tens of millions of mourners, with significant security measures in place.

While Khamenei's son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, was notably absent, his three brothers and President Masoud Pezeshkian attended the ceremony. Pezeshkian emphasized the procession as a "covenant for continuing on the path," highlighting the regime's message of resilience and continuity.

The funeral has also drawn international attention, with delegations from countries like Russia and Pakistan attending. However, no Western leaders were invited, reflecting Iran's strained relations with the West. As reported by The Guardian, the event is seen as a display of resistance and a message to the world of Iran's enduring strength.

The procession will continue to Qom and then to Iraq, visiting Shia religious sites in Najaf and Karbala, before Khamenei is finally laid to rest in Mashhad. The scale of the event underscores the significance of Khamenei's leadership and the impact of his death on the nation and beyond.