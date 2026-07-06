Heartfelt Marriage Advice Adam Sandler Gave Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Adam Sandler offered Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift a meaningful word of advice while officiating their wedding.

Swift and Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (July 3) in front of 1,000 friends, family and guests, and they enlisted the Happy Gilmore actor to help make them official, and according to one guest, Sandler "did a great job," per People.

Andy Reid, the head coach for Kelce's team the Kansas City Chiefs, shared some insight into the nuptials, specifically the "phenomenal" advice Sandler gave the couple of the hour while officiating their ceremony, according to The Deseret News.

"He told them to keep kissing. So in it's simplest form, that's good thing," he said. "It's hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss or your wife gives you a kiss... And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to. Knock it out, and you won't have any problems."

The Life of a Showgirl musician and the NFL star, both 36, said "I do" in a star-studded wedding at MSG that included special performances from music icons to extravagant raffle prizes that were given out during the reception.