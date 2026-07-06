Fans won't have to wait to experience The Rolling Stones' highly anticipated new album Foreign Tongues. To celebrate its release, iHeartRadio is hosting a special iHeartRadio Album Premiere featuring the legendary rock band, giving listeners the chance to hear the new music along with exclusive commentary.

When Is The Rolling Stones 'Foreign Tongues' Album Premiere?

The full 80-minute iHeartRadio Album Premiere: The Rolling Stones – Celebrating the Release of Foreign Tongues will debut:

Thursday, July 10 at 12:00AM ET (overnight July 9 into July 10) on participating iHeartRadio Classic Rock stations. ( Find your station here )

(overnight July 9 into July 10) on participating iHeartRadio Classic Rock stations. ( Encore broadcast: Thursday, July 10 at 7:00PM local time on participating Classic Rock stations.

Thursday, on participating Classic Rock stations. Listeners can also tune in to the Classic Rock digital station on iHeartRadio for additional playback opportunities throughout the weekend.

Exclusive Keith Richards Interview

Ahead of the encore broadcast, iHeartRadio Classic Rock stations will air a special five-minute feature at 8:00AM local time on July 10th. The segment includes an exclusive interview with Keith Richards, who shares insight into Foreign Tongues while inviting fans to tune in for the evening's full album presentation.

How To Listen

Fans can listen through the free iHeartRadio app by searching for their local participating Classic Rock station or by streaming the Classic Rock digital station. Whether you're a lifelong Rolling Stones fan or excited to hear Foreign Tongues for the first time, the iHeartRadio Album Premiere offers one of the first opportunities to experience the album alongside exclusive commentary from the band.

Don't miss The Rolling Stones: Foreign Tongues beginning July 10 on participating iHeartRadio stations.