Lionel Richie Shares Health Update After Postponing Shows Over Dizzy Spell

Lionel Richie is doing well after an onstage health scare led to him postponing two shows of his new tour.

On Saturday (July 4), the "Hello" musician, 77, shared an update with fans on Instagram expressing his gratitude for their support and checking in on him after he got so "dizzy" during a recent concert that he had to end his performance early, per People.

"Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love," he wrote. "I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you."

The American Idol judge, who is currently on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire for their co-headlining Sing A Song All Night Long Tour, also thanked the crowds in Pittsburgh and Detroit for being "an absolute joy" during his return to the stage, adding, "The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd... we made real memories together."

Richie abruptly ended his performance during the opening night of the tour on June 24 in St. Paul, Minnesota after suffering a "dizzy" spell while singing his 1986 hit "Dancing on the Ceiling," leading him to take a seat on the stage. He sang another track while at a piano before taking an intermission, his band following shortly after. His saxophonist Dino Soldo returned to explain that Richie was feeling unwell and wouldn't continue the show.

After postponing the next two scheduled tour stops in Chicago and Columbus, Richie returned to the stage in Pittsburgh on June 30, seeming in good spirits as he joked with the crowd that he "had you worried there for a minute."