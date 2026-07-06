More U.S. Travelers Opting For Offseason International Travel

A growing number of U.S. travelers are choosing to fly internationally during the offseason, reshaping traditional travel patterns. This trend is significantly impacting airlines, which are adjusting their strategies to accommodate these changes. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), airlines are now increasing capacity during shoulder seasons and even off-peak winter months.

The shift comes amid rising jet fuel costs, exacerbated by the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, which began in February. IATA's outgoing director general, Willie Walsh, noted that airlines are facing a 70% increase in jet fuel prices this year, adding $100 billion to their fuel expenses. This has forced airlines to raise fares, although demand remains resilient.

Despite these challenges, the travel industry is adapting. The U.S. Travel Association projects a modest growth in travel spending, driven by domestic travel and a rebound in international travel. Total travel spending is expected to reach $1.37 trillion in 2026, with international inbound travel growing by 1.6%.

Airlines are keen to capitalize on the trend of offseason travel, which attracts high-spending customers. The IATA emphasizes the importance of maximizing these travel trends to maintain profitability. As IATA's recent reports suggest, the industry is still expected to remain profitable in aggregate despite the challenges posed by high fuel prices and geopolitical tensions.