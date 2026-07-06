National Guard Soldiers Fatally Shoot Man In Downtown Memphis

An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving two National Guard soldiers in downtown Memphis early Sunday morning (July 5). According to authorities, the incident occurred when local police, assisted by the National Guard, pursued an armed suspect, identified as 20-year-old Tyrin Johnson.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reported that Johnson fired a handgun during the chase, prompting the soldiers to return fire, resulting in his death. The shooting took place near the intersection of Ida B. Wells Avenue and Union Avenue. No law enforcement officers or National Guard soldiers were injured in the incident.

The TBI is conducting an independent investigation at the request of Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. The agency is working to determine the sequence of events leading to the shooting, including gathering evidence and conducting interviews. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be submitted to District Attorney Mulroy, who will decide if the use of force was justified.

The National Guard has been deployed in Memphis since October 2025 as part of a federal task force established by President Trump to combat crime in the city. Despite a temporary injunction initially blocking the deployment, a state appeals court overturned the decision, allowing the operation to continue.

The shooting has sparked concern among residents and tourists in the area. Some visitors, like Patrick Jackson from Florida, expressed shock at the incident occurring after a celebratory Fourth of July weekend. Meanwhile, Elijah Jones from Colorado noted that while such incidents are tragic, they are not uncommon in major cities.

The TBI's investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the situation develops.