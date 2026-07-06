Over 400 Arrested In July 4th Chaos In Newport Beach

A chaotic Fourth of July celebration in Newport Beach, California, led to over 400 arrests, with local authorities attributing the unrest to a so-called TikTok takeover. The disturbance began on Saturday (July 4) evening when large crowds gathered on the Balboa Peninsula, lighting fireworks and engaging in fights.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the situation escalated around 7 p.m., prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly by 8:25 p.m. Residents were advised to shelter in place as hundreds of officers attempted to restore order, a process that took most of the night.

The Newport Beach Police Association blamed social media for the chaos, specifically citing an alleged "TikTok takeover" that encouraged young people to converge on the area. The association's president, Joe DeJulio, stated that agitators arrived with the intent to cause harm and disruption.

KTLA reported that the disorder included fireworks being thrown into crowds, looting at a Pavilions grocery store, and fights breaking out along the peninsula. Forty-four people were hospitalized, with at least six trauma cases. A police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a mortar.

In response to the unrest, Newport Beach Mayor Lauren Kleiman emphasized the role of social media in drawing large numbers of young people to the area. She noted that the number of people on the peninsula tripled by 9 p.m. due to social media posts.

The city had implemented stricter enforcement measures and increased fines for violations in popular areas to prevent such incidents. Despite these efforts, the events of this Fourth of July mirrored previous years' disturbances, albeit on a larger scale.

The Newport Beach Police Department, assisted by 17 other law enforcement agencies, made 402 arrests between midnight July 3 and 6 a.m. July 5. The arrests included many minors and individuals from outside the area. The city plans to review the incident to improve safety measures for future events.