Paul McCartney Played Beatles Hit At Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Reception

Beatlemania was in full effect at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding!

Paul McCartney performed a classic and beloved Beatles song at the superstar couple's wedding reception on Friday (July 3) at Madison Square Garden.

Per PEOPLE, the music icon played the band's No. 1 1963 hit "I Want to Hold Your Hand."

"After the ceremony, Taylor's mom Andrea invited everyone into the reception room where the stage was set up," an insider told the outlet, who noted that Stevie Nicks also performed.

The "Blank Space" singer and McCartney have seemingly had a close relationship for years now, as the pair appeared on a cover of Rolling Stone together in 2020.

Recently, Swift also reshared a June 2 Instagram post from the former Beatles musician about his new album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, calling McCartney an "eternally exceptional artist."

According to a press release shared with the outlet, Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs athlete enlisted Adam Sandler as their wedding officiant. The actor and Kelce starred in the 2025 film Happy Gilmore 2 together.