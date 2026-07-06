Platner Taking "Time To Reflect" After Sexual Assault Allegation

By iHeartRadio

July 6, 2026

Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner Holds His Primary Election Night Event
Photo: CJ Gunther / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner is facing serious allegations of sexual assault, which he denies, as he takes "time to reflect" on his campaign. A report by Politico details accusations from Jenny Racicot, who claims Platner forced her to have sex in late 2021 despite her objections. Platner, who is running against Republican Senator Susan Collins, has denied the allegations, calling them "troubling, serious, and false."

Racicot shared her story with Politico, stating that Platner entered her home intoxicated and assaulted her. She provided corroborating accounts from a former partner and therapist emails. Platner's campaign has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated attacks, emphasizing his commitment to his campaign goals.

Platner, a former Marine and oyster farmer, has previously faced scrutiny over past conduct, including offensive comments and a controversial tattoo. Despite these controversies, he won the Democratic primary and remains a key figure in the race against Collins. With the election approaching, Platner's future in the campaign remains uncertain as he considers the best path forward for his supporters and the broader effort to unseat Collins.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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