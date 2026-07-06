Rush Launches Earthquake Relief Effort For Venezuela

Rush are teaming up with Venezuelan director David Calcano to create a limited-edition T-shirt in support of the country, recently devastated by earthquakes.

The Canadian rockers are donating proceeds from the shirt sales, which can be ordered here, to the foundation Hogar Bambi.

"David Calcano, a Venezuelan director whose studios, Fantoons, has worked with Rush for more than ten years, reached out to the band in the rawest hour, asking for help," a statement from the official listing reads. "The band answered the way they always have: without hesitation, with open hands and open hearts, collaborating on this one-of-a-kind shirt that will change lives. All proceeds go directly to Hogar Bambi, which since 1996 has sheltered Venezuela's orphaned and abandoned children, and is now racing to care for the youngest victims of this disaster, turning every dollar into food, medicine, and shelter."

Similarly, last week, Metallica made a $100,000 donation to Venezuela earthquake relief efforts.

The legendary metal band's All Within My Hands foundation granted the generous donation through its partner Direct Relief, per their website.

"Coordinating with agencies at the regional and local levels, Direct Relief is mobilizing emergency medical aid and supporting search-and-rescue operations," the statement read. "The organization is providing emergency funding to support the deployment of Bomberos Unidos Sin Fronteras, a Spain-based search-and-rescue organization, to assist with on-the-ground operations."