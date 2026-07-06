Stevie Nicks Performed At Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'Dream Wedding'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had some special serenades at their "dream wedding."

The "Opalite" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, got married in front of family and friends at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (July 3), and their star-studded reception included a performance from Swift's friend and legendary musician Stevie Nicks.

Robin Roberts confirmed on Good Morning American on July 4 that the Fleetwood Mac singer "did perform," though she didn't reveal what songs Nicks sang during the night, per People.

Despite Swift and Kelce's wedding including a star-studded guest list of 1,000 attendees at the iconic NYC venue, Roberts explained that the nuptials were still "really intimate," while her GMA co-host Michael Strahan added, "It was their dream wedding."

Nicks wasn't the only famous face who gave a memorable performance for the couple's special day. Paul McCartney also celebrated the couple during the reception by singing the 1963 classic Beatles song "I Want to Hold Your Hand."

Other notable guests who watched the Life of a Showgirl singer and the NFL star tie the knot reportedly include Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, mgk, George Kittle and many more, while Happy Gilmore actor Adam Sandler officiated the nuptials. The couple also shared the happy news with the world via electronic signs outside of MSG displaying the message "JUST&T MARRIED!"

For more information about Swift and Kelce's big day, check out Decor To Raffle Prizes: More Details Of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding