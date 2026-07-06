Travis Scott, Jay-Z, And DJ Khaled Attend World Cup Upset: See The Photos

In a surprising turn of events at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Brazil faced a shocking defeat against Norway in the Round of 16. The match, which took place in one of the North American host cities, drew a star-studded crowd, including celebrities like Travis Scott, Jay-Z, and DJ Khaled.

The World Cup, hosted across 16 cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has seen numerous high-profile attendees. According to ESPN, the tournament began with notable figures at the U.S. opening match in Los Angeles, setting the tone for celebrity appearances throughout the event.

The match between Brazil and Norway was one of the highlights of the tournament, with Norway pulling off an unexpected victory against the Brazilian team. The presence of international stars like Travis Scott, Jay-Z, and DJ Khaled added to the excitement of the game, as they joined fans in witnessing this memorable upset.

As the World Cup continues, fans and celebrities alike are eagerly anticipating the upcoming matches, with the final scheduled to take place at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.