Trump Marks Launch Of New Investment Accounts For Kids

President Donald Trump celebrated the launch of new investment accounts for children, known as Trump Accounts, from the Oval Office on Monday (July 6). He described the accounts as "absolutely incredible" and emphasized their potential to help children become wealthy. During the event, Trump rang the opening bell with officials from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

The Treasury Department introduced the Trump Accounts on July 4, allowing contributions and providing a new app for parents to fund accounts and access financial education tools. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the app's update was completed on Saturday. These accounts, established under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, function similarly to retirement accounts, growing with the child and allowing access to funds after turning 18 for specific purchases.

According to The Hill, over 6 million children have been registered for these accounts. Contributions can come from family, friends, and employers, with annual caps of $5,000 for family and $2,500 for employers. The Treasury offers a $1,000 seed fund for eligible children born between 2025 and 2028.

Forbes reports that the accounts are managed by Bank of New York Mellon and invested in U.S. stock funds. The initiative also includes a $250 seed fund for children in lower-income areas, funded by philanthropists like Michael Dell.

CNBC highlights that these accounts aim to provide long-term savings opportunities for children, with potential growth projections reaching substantial sums by adulthood. However, experts caution that contributions from wealthier families may lead to disparities in account growth.

The Treasury Department warns parents to be cautious of scams, advising them to access accounts only through official channels like TrumpAccounts.gov or the mobile app.