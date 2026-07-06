President Donald Trump has taken credit for influencing FIFA's decision to suspend U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's one-match ban. Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday (July 6), Trump revealed he requested a review of the red card Balogun received during the United States' victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The red card had initially resulted in an automatic suspension for Balogun, who is the team's leading scorer in the tournament.

FIFA's decision to lift the suspension has sparked controversy. Critics argue that political intervention undermines the integrity of the World Cup. The Royal Belgian Football Association expressed astonishment and accused FIFA of breaking its own rules. Belgium's coach, Rudi Garcia, mocked the decision, comparing it to an April Fools' joke.

According to Al Jazeera, FIFA relied on Article 27 of its disciplinary code, which allows the suspension of a disciplinary measure for a probationary period. However, the Belgian association pointed to Article 66.4, which mandates a one-match ban after a red card.

The decision has also drawn criticism from UEFA, which released a statement expressing disbelief at what it called an "unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision." Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter criticized the decision, stating, "Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls."

Despite the backlash, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino supported FIFA's decision, arguing that the team had already been punished by playing with 10 men for 30 minutes. The U.S. is now set to face Belgium in the World Cup's last-16 match on Monday evening in Seattle.

The controversy surrounding Balogun's suspension has become one of the defining issues of the tournament, raising questions about FIFA's decision-making process and the potential for future political influence.