Urgent Recall For Top-Selling Dog Food That Could Seriously Injure Your Pet

Dog owners across the United States are being urged to check their pantries after Mars Petcare US issued a\ voluntary recall of two lots of Pedigree High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor Wet Dog Food. The recall was announced due to concerns that the products may contain sharp pieces of metal and plastic, which could pose serious health risks to pets.

The affected products are 13.2-ounce cans with lot codes 613C3KKCFC and 613C1KKCFC. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), these products were intended for destruction but were allegedly diverted and sold through unauthorized channels in the U.S.

No other Pedigree or Mars Petcare US products are affected by this recall. While there have been no reports of pet illnesses or injuries related to the recalled products, the FDA warns that ingestion of sharp foreign objects can lead to choking, lacerations, or blockages in a dog's gastrointestinal tract.

Mars Petcare is working with authorities to investigate how these products entered the marketplace. Consumers who have purchased the affected dog food should not feed it to their pets. They can contact Pedigree for a replacement by calling 1-800-525-5273 or visiting Pedigree's website.