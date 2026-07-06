White House Report Calls Smithsonian Leadership Radical Activists

A recent White House report has labeled the leadership of the Smithsonian Institution, particularly at the National Museum of American History, as "radical activists" who cannot be trusted. Released by the White House Domestic Policy Council on Independence Day, the report suggests that President Donald Trump might be planning to appoint his own team to oversee these institutions.

The report is part of President Trump's broader campaign to reshape cultural and historical institutions in Washington. In March, he issued an executive order targeting funding for programs that he believes advance "divisive narratives" and "improper ideology." According to the report, the Smithsonian's leadership has shifted its mission from historical education to political activism. The report claims this shift undermines the museum's ability to present an honest and inspiring narrative of America's history.

The Smithsonian Institution, which operates as a public-private trust, has maintained its commitment to nonpartisan and independent scholarship. However, the White House's report has called for a comprehensive review of exhibits and materials to ensure alignment with the President's directive to celebrate American exceptionalism.

The Smithsonian has not yet responded to the report, and it remains unclear how the administration plans to implement its recommendations.