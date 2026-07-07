Alabama Shakes Return With First New Album In 11 Years

Alabama Shakes are back!

The rock band are slated to release their first new album in 11 years, I Must Be Dreaming, on Aug. 28.

Per Pitchfork, singer Brittany Howard shared in a statement that the title "has a double meaning to it. It could be saying, 'I must be dreaming, because the world is so f---ing crazy right now.' But it could also mean, 'I must be dreaming, because the world is so incredibly beautiful.' Both those things can be true at once."

The group, made up of Howard, Heath Fogg and Zac Cockrell, released their latest album, Sound & Color, in 2015. They reunited for a surprise live show in December 2024.

Here is the track list for I Must Be Dreaming: