Argentina Stages Miracle Comeback To Advance In World Cup

Argentina's quest to become the first back-to-back World Cup champion in over 60 years continues after a stunning comeback in the Round of 16 against Egypt on Monday (July 6). Trailing 2-0 at the 79-minute mark, Argentina scored three times in the next ten minutes to secure a 3-2 victory and advance to the quarterfinals.

The match, held in Atlanta, saw Egypt take an early lead with a goal from Yasser Ibrahim. Egypt doubled their advantage in the 79th minute with a goal from Mostafa Ziko, assisted by Haissem Hassan. Argentina, however, demonstrated their resilience and world champion spirit. Lionel Messi, who had earlier missed a penalty, played a crucial role in the comeback. He set up Cristian Romero for Argentina's first goal and then scored the equalizer with a stunning volley. The winning goal came from Enzo Fernandez, who headed in a cross from Nicolas Gonzalez.

Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, made strategic changes after their unconvincing win against Cape Verde in the previous round. These adjustments paid off as Argentina showed their determination and skill in the final minutes of the game.

Despite Egypt's commendable performance, it was not enough to overcome Argentina's late surge. The victory means Argentina will face the winner of the match between Switzerland and Colombia, which takes place later tonight.

For more details on the match and other World Cup updates, visit Flashscore and Yahoo Sports.