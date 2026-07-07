Bucs Show No Urgency To Re-Sign Mayfield, Vea

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are approaching the start of training camp with no immediate plans to finalize new contracts for quarterback Baker Mayfield and nose tackle Vita Vea. According to NFL Network, the team is not in a rush to secure long-term deals for either player, both of whom are entering the final year of their contracts.

Mayfield, who participated in the team's offseason program, is in the last year of a three-year, $100 million contract. He has expressed that he and the team are "not anywhere close" to reaching a new agreement. Mayfield's current salary ranks him 16th among NFL quarterbacks, with many earning significantly more. The Buccaneers are reportedly looking for a middle ground, but as of now, there is no agreement in sight.

Meanwhile, Vea, who did not participate in the mandatory minicamp due to contract issues, is in the final year of a four-year, $71 million deal. His situation might be influenced by recent market changes, such as Jeffery Simmons' extension with the Tennessee Titans. Vea's current average salary places him 19th among defensive linemen.

Despite the lack of urgency, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted that pressure could increase as the July 28 training camp reporting date approaches. However, the team and players have yet to find common ground.

The Buccaneers' general manager, Jason Licht, has a history of negotiating deals during training camp, suggesting that while there's no rush now, things could change as the season nears. For now, both Mayfield and Vea remain focused on the upcoming season, with contract negotiations still in the air.