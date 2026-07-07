On the occasion of the United States' 250th birthday, Chance the Rapper released an open letter titled "What To The 4th Of July Is Juneteenth?" over the weekend. The letter, inspired by Frederick Douglass' famous speech, addresses the complex emotions surrounding the celebration of July 4th in today's political climate.

In his letter, Chance expresses both love and critique for America, highlighting its potential and the struggles many face.

He writes, "I love you for what you could be, and what you mean to so many onlookers in the margins." He acknowledges the country's abundant possibilities but also points out its "cold and shadowy" corners.

Chance's letter reflects on the pain and injustices that have marked America's history, from slavery and Jim Crow to more recent issues involving ICE and police actions. Despite these challenges, Chance sees the 250th anniversary as a time for healing and progress. He envisions a future where America is equitable for all, stating, "Today marks the dawn of a new chapter in our love. This part, which shall be titled atonement, will serve as the commencement of freedom and conservation of relationship."

The letter concludes with a hopeful message about learning from past mistakes and working towards a better future.

Chance writes, "The nation is reborn on this day in a firestorm of love... We know there is much work to do and thusly, fireworks are revolution and songs are marching cadences."