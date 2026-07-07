Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland was suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he died by suicide last November. According to researchers at Boston University, the 25-year-old was in an early stage of the disease, which is caused by repeated blows to the head. CTE is a degenerative brain disease commonly found in athletes, military veterans, and others with a history of repetitive brain trauma. The condition can only be diagnosed posthumously through a brain autopsy.

Kneeland's girlfriend said in a statement that the diagnosis provides important context to the struggles he was facing. Kneeland's death has renewed discussions about the mental health of athletes and the potential long-term effects of playing contact sports like football. The NFL has taken steps to address player health and safety, including mental health initiatives, but some argue that more needs to be done to support players' mental well-being.

The Dallas News reported that Kneeland was involved in a police chase with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers before his death. He had a history of mental illness, according to his girlfriend. The Laredo Morning Times emphasized the importance of mental health support for NFL players and suggested that routine mental health checkups should be mandatory.

The Oberlin Review highlighted that while sports can be physically demanding, they can also provide significant mental health benefits. Coaches and athletic staff are encouraged to support athletes in maintaining their mental health. However, the high-profile cases of athlete suicides, often linked to CTE, underscore the need for ongoing attention to mental health in sports.

Anyone who needs to talk can call 800-273-8255 no matter the time of day.