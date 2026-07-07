Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj 'Hot' At White House Event

Nicki Minaj attended a Rose Garden Club Lunch at the White House on Monday (July 6), where President Donald Trump expressed his admiration for the rapper.

Trump praised Minaj, calling her "so respected and so hot" during his speech at the event. Minaj, dressed in a pink dress, received applause from the attendees as she stood up to acknowledge the president's compliments.

The luncheon was part of a series of events highlighting Trump's initiatives, including the "Trump Accounts" for children born during his second term. Minaj has been vocal about her support for Trump, describing herself as the president's "number one fan." She has frequently expressed her admiration for Trump's administration on social media, and the two first met in January during the Trump Accounts Summit.

According to Billboard, Minaj's support for Trump has grown over the past year, with the rapper even wishing him a happy 80th birthday on X in June. The public relationship between Minaj and Trump has drawn attention, with Minaj stating that she is motivated to support him despite criticism.

PBS reported that Trump also discussed various renovation projects at the White House during the luncheon, emphasizing his commitment to restoring the historic building. The president's remarks about Minaj and the event highlighted the unique bond between the two figures.